 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. lawmakers open probe into Amazon labor practices after Edwardsville tornado deaths

  • 0
Amazon NWS damage assessment 01

Photos taken Dec. 11, 2021 for a National Weather Service storm damage assessment show how the concrete walls of an Amazon warehouse fell down after part of the roof came off during an EF-3 tornado the night before. Six people died at the facility that was built using tilt up construction methods, on Gateway Commerce Center near Edwardsville, Illinois.

 National Weather Service St. Lou

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. House Oversight Committee is opening an investigation into Amazon’s labor practices during extreme weather events, following the death of six workers during a swarm of tornados last year.

In a letter addressed to Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy and dated on Thursday, the committee asked the company to provide policies regarding emergency preparation as well as documents related to the tornado strikes that battered an Amazon facility in Edwardsville in December, among other materials.

“The Committee seeks to fully understand the events that led to the tragedy at Amazon’s Edwardsville facility,” the committee wrote in the letter signed by congress members Carolyn Maloney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush, all Democrats.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News