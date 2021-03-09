UK variant of coronavirus is present in St. Louis County wastewater, officials say

JEFFERSON CITY — Wastewater in St. Louis County contains a coronavirus variant that's been shown to spread more quickly than the strain that's ravaged the U.S. for the past year, Missouri health officials announced Tuesday.

The variant, called B.1.1.7, was first identified in the United Kingdom last fall. Missouri's first known case was reported last month, and health officials in late February said the variant was detected in water samples across the state.

The most recent report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tested samples from 10 wastewater systems across the state, and the Coldwater Creek wastewater system in St. Louis County was the only one with a detectable amount of the variant.