ST. LOUIS — Police will be allowed to march in uniform after all in the June 30 Pride parade, parade officials and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.
Pride St. Louis Inc. had asked police to not take part this year in the annual gay-rights parade downtown, citing sensitivities surrounding the New York police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar in 1969 that helped spur the gay-rights movement.
With this year's parade coinciding with the Stonewall raid's 50th anniversary, Pride St. Louis had asked police not to participate out of respect.