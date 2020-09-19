United Hebrew celebrates Rosh Hashanah through car windows

CHESTERFIELD — The United Hebrew Congregation usually celebrates Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the Jewish new year and one of the religion's High Holidays, with massive indoor services.
This year, such gatherings couldn't be held because of the coronavirus. So the congregation celebrated outside Saturday, in drive-thru fashion. Hundreds of cars drove outside the synagogue, where rabbis and other temple leaders greeted congregants through rolled-down windows and from behind masks.
Rosh Hashanah began at sundown Friday and ends Sunday evening. It is the beginning of a 10-day period that concludes with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.
On Saturday, members of the congregation marked the holiday as best they could, including handing out small plastic bags filled with apple and honey candies and a recipe for honey cake, foods traditionally eaten to celebrate the holiday.
Senior Rabbi Brigitte Rosenberg gave out stamped envelopes addressed to congregants and encouraged people to write notes on the enclosed cards with new-year greetings.
"We figured out a way to see each other and not on screens, which is what we've been doing," she said.
Cantor-Rabbi Ron Eichaker blew the shofar, a hollowed-out ram's horn, as congregants braked in front of him to listen to the sound that's a part of the celebration.
But the ancient instrument looked different — a washcloth was wrapped around its end to try to catch airborne droplets and stop any potential spread of the virus.
Eichaker reveled in talking with congregation members he hadn't seen in-person in months.
"This is exhilarating," he said.
He compared the event to a socially distant receiving line.
United Hebrew, which has about 900 families, was founded in 1837 and was the first Jewish congregation west of the Mississippi River.
Jewish people come together for Rosh Hashanah, much as Christians do at Christmas and Easter, Rabbi Adam Bellows said.
"We wanted to make it meaningful and spiritually fulfilling, and create a sense of community even as we're separated," he said.
The celebration did that for Dale Schwartz, a lifelong member of United Hebrew. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for two months, and being outside his synagogue was his first outing since being released. He had feared he would miss celebrating the holiday, and called it "phenomenal" to be there.
Stanley Citerman, who drove through with his wife, Arlene, summed up what many said about the unusual way to celebrate the new year:
"It was nice to see people we hadn't seen in so long."
