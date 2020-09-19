United Hebrew celebrates Rosh Hashanah through car windows

But the ancient instrument looked different — a washcloth was wrapped around its end to try to catch airborne droplets and stop any potential spread of the virus.

Eichaker reveled in talking with congregation members he hadn't seen in-person in months.

"This is exhilarating," he said.

He compared the event to a socially distant receiving line.

United Hebrew, which has about 900 families, was founded in 1837 and was the first Jewish congregation west of the Mississippi River.

Jewish people come together for Rosh Hashanah, much as Christians do at Christmas and Easter, Rabbi Adam Bellows said.

"We wanted to make it meaningful and spiritually fulfilling, and create a sense of community even as we're separated," he said.

The celebration did that for Dale Schwartz, a lifelong member of United Hebrew. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for two months, and being outside his synagogue was his first outing since being released. He had feared he would miss celebrating the holiday, and called it "phenomenal" to be there.

Stanley Citerman, who drove through with his wife, Arlene, summed up what many said about the unusual way to celebrate the new year:

"It was nice to see people we hadn't seen in so long."

