United Way, Lyft offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis and Lyft are offering area residents free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The program is available for residents of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson, St. Charles, Madison, and St. Clair counties.
After securing a vaccine appointment time, residents may contact United Way by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by visiting 211helps.org.
The rides must be to vaccine appointments within those same counties, and large, drive-up vaccination events are not eligible. Rides may be scheduled up to a week in advance.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
