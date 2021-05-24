 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way, Lyft offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments
0 comments

United Way, Lyft offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
Hispanic Leaders Group hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Rachel Goyne, 13, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at an event hosted by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis in collaboration with the city of Florissant and St. Louis County Health at the John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant on May 22, 2021. “I'm feeling great about getting the vaccine,” said Goyne, who is looking forward to free doughnuts and wearing her mask less. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis and Lyft are offering area residents free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The program is available for residents of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson, St. Charles, Madison, and St. Clair counties.

After securing a vaccine appointment time, residents may contact United Way by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by visiting 211helps.org.

The rides must be to vaccine appointments within those same counties, and large, drive-up vaccination events are not eligible. Rides may be scheduled up to a week in advance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 10-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports