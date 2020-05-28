University City approves financing changes for Olive Boulevard redevelopment

Resident David Harris said in written comments to the city that "homeowners and business owners will face uncertainty for two and a half more years, until at least Dec. 31, 2022.”

Rose has said the amendments to the redevelopment agreement will not affect the overall scope of the project, but do change when the developer would have access to TIF money and extend the time lines for the developer to perform.

Key changes in the amendment include:

• Novus will have access to the first $55.5 million in TIF notes after obtaining 16 acres for the north phase anchor and selling or leasing that site to an end-user of at least 140,000 square feet.

• Novus has until Jan. 5, 2021 to acquire options or title to that 16 acres or to initiate condemnation, and has until Dec. 31, 2021, to acquire options or title to the rest of the north phase and the south phase of the project.