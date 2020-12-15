University City considers 'community cats' code

UNIVERSITY CITY — The City Council began discussing legislation this week to amend city animal codes pertaining to “community cats.”

A community cat is defined by the city as a free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents of the immediate area. It may or may not be feral.

That legislation would state that the city has determined that trap-neuter-return should be the preferred approach for managing this cat population, including any impounded community cats.

Trap-neuter-return involves humanely trapping, sterilizing, vaccinating for rabies, eartipping, and returning community cats to their original location, said Clifford Cross, the city's director of planning and development. Cats that have undergone that process can be recognized through eartipping — the removal of a small part of a cat’s left ear to identify a cat as having been sterilized and vaccinated for rabies.

“These cats are not nuisances,” said Councilman Tim Cusick, holding one of the community cats he cares for as he took part in the Zoom council meeting. He said he cares for two felines that spend nights inside his home and days outside.

City Attorney John Mulligan said the maximum of two cats per household law in the city would not apply to such situations.