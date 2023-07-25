Exactly one year after record-shattering rain triggered widespread flash flooding with far-reaching and lingering consequences, a public meeting Wednesday night in hard-hit University City will commemorate the disaster and discuss what has been done to reduce flood risks over the past year, what needs to be done and what is planned for the future.

The free event — formally titled “The Flood of 2022: Charting a Path Forward” — will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at University City High School.

It will feature appearances from flood victims, scientific experts and public officials from different levels of government. The list of scheduled speakers also includes Brian Hoelscher, the executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, the regional wastewater and stormwater utility.

The forum is organized by the Flood Task Force for the University Heights Association — a neighborhood group that encompasses one area swamped by water from the flood-prone River Des Peres, near its entrance into an underground tunnel.

Attendees are asked to register beforehand by emailing Don Fitz at fitzdon@aol.com.