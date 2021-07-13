University City Library renovations begin

UNIVERSITY CITY — Renovations began Monday at the University City Public Library, director Patrick Wall told the City Council that night.
After voters approved a 12-cent tax rate increase in 2019, the project was delayed by the pandemic.
Last year, the district prepared for the work by installing high-density shelves in the library basement, allowing about 20% of the collection to be stored in the building while the renovation is in progress, he said.
The project will be split in two phases.
In the first phase, the exterior of the building, 6701 Delmar Boulevard, will be tuckpointed, repaired and sealed, eliminating water damage. Large single-pane windows throughout the building will be replaced with energy efficient, sealed and double-paned window systems. And the library’s entry doors will be replaced, Wall said.
That work should be complete in September.
The second phase is expected to begin this fall and will include replacement of the electrical system, including lights and the alarm system, as well as phones, and the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system, plus extensive renovations to the public portion of the building.
“We plan on adding three meeting rooms on the first floor available to the public, expanding and revitalizing our youth services and teen areas, adding a quiet study room, and completely replacing our first-floor public restrooms, which are not ADA compliant and aren't big enough,” Wall said.
Phase 2 is expected to be finished by May, 2022, Wall said.
The building will be closed to the public, starting around August or September, and the library will operate from the first floor of 6900 Delmar, which has been used as a Princeton Review test site. While only about 10% of the library’s collection will be immediately available, Wall said the bulk of the collection will be stored nearby and library staff will retrieve requested items for patrons.
Helen Nelling, president of the library's Board of Trustees, said patrons would be able to use computers, put books on hold and obtain items through curbside delivery.
Wall said a new app is available to put items on hold.