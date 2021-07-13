University City Library renovations begin

UNIVERSITY CITY — Renovations began Monday at the University City Public Library, director Patrick Wall told the City Council that night.

After voters approved a 12-cent tax rate increase in 2019, the project was delayed by the pandemic.

Last year, the district prepared for the work by installing high-density shelves in the library basement, allowing about 20% of the collection to be stored in the building while the renovation is in progress, he said.

The project will be split in two phases.

In the first phase, the exterior of the building, 6701 Delmar Boulevard, will be tuckpointed, repaired and sealed, eliminating water damage. Large single-pane windows throughout the building will be replaced with energy efficient, sealed and double-paned window systems. And the library’s entry doors will be replaced, Wall said.

That work should be complete in September.

The second phase is expected to begin this fall and will include replacement of the electrical system, including lights and the alarm system, as well as phones, and the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system, plus extensive renovations to the public portion of the building.