University City offering free parking to help small businesses

UNIVERSITY CITY — The city will waive parking meter fees, including along Delmar Boulevard and its adjoining side streets, for up to six months effective immediately.
City Manager Gregory Rose told Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council that the move will cost the city about $150,000. The city will seek reimbursement from economic development retail sales tax funds.
“The purpose for the free parking is to assist small businesses in recovering from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus,” Rose said. “Approval of this action is supported by the Loop Special Business District Board.”
Loop board co-chairman Michael Alter wrote to the city on June 8: “As we begin to return to some sort of normalcy, the free parking initiative will greatly, and immediately, aid in their recovery as street traffic starts to return.”
Alter continued, “It's no secret, especially here in St. Louis, that many people tend to avoid paying for parking. Conversely, having free and abundant street parking, especially when promoted properly, can have an overwhelmingly positive impact for businesses not only in the Loop but across the entire city.”
Rose said plans are for the city and business districts to advertise free parking for patrons who want to visit various restaurants and retail stores.
He said $150,000 is about half the amount that normally would be collected from meter fees and fees the city would get from parking meter violations.
Meter locations also would include those on city-owed parking lots, Rose said.
“However, we will allow the free parking only for those areas in the city that desire it,” he said.
“There are some areas that may decide they want to keep metered parking in place.”
Councilman Stacy Crow said that free parking along Forsyth Boulevard could lead to “Washington University students absorbing a great deal of that parking.”
“We don't want to have a detrimental impact in some areas,” he said.
And Councilman Steve McMahon suggested the city obtain feedback from businesses to determine if the program is successful.
“We may want to do this again at the holidays or other times, if it helps draw people in,” he said.