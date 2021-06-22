University City offering free parking to help small businesses

UNIVERSITY CITY — The city will waive parking meter fees, including along Delmar Boulevard and its adjoining side streets, for up to six months effective immediately.

City Manager Gregory Rose told Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council that the move will cost the city about $150,000. The city will seek reimbursement from economic development retail sales tax funds.

“The purpose for the free parking is to assist small businesses in recovering from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus,” Rose said. “Approval of this action is supported by the Loop Special Business District Board.”

Loop board co-chairman Michael Alter wrote to the city on June 8: “As we begin to return to some sort of normalcy, the free parking initiative will greatly, and immediately, aid in their recovery as street traffic starts to return.”

Alter continued, “It's no secret, especially here in St. Louis, that many people tend to avoid paying for parking. Conversely, having free and abundant street parking, especially when promoted properly, can have an overwhelmingly positive impact for businesses not only in the Loop but across the entire city.”