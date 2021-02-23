University City officials debate how to reduce liability for virus spread on sports fields

Dunkle said insurance is usually covered by the organization any team is part of.

“Also, a pickup game by kids on one of our fields is different from an athletic organization wanting to lease a field exclusively,” Rose added. “If kids want to play, they're welcome, and that's a certain liability the city accepts. If it's an organized team wanting only their participants on a field, that's when the insurance and waiver requirements kick in.”

Councilwoman Aleta Klein said many who run athletic programs are volunteers. "Some coaches donate their own money so at-risk kids can play sports, and their resources are stretched to the limit. We need to do what we can to make it easy for them to operate,” she said.

“I hope we can have more discussion to figure a way for kids to be able to practice in their own community,” Klein said.

Dunkle said various groups use the city's athletic fields, tennis courts and other facilities, including the University City School District and various nonprofit youth organizations.

Councilman Jeff Hales said, “I've volunteered and coached high-level, high school-age competitive baseball, and we, and the teams we played against, always had insurance.”