University City officials debate how to reduce liability for virus spread on sports fields

UNIVERSITY CITY — The City Council is weighing a requirement for organized sports teams to supply proof of insurance and liability waivers if they want to play on city fields.
At a meeting Monday night, Councilman Bwayne Smotherson questioned whether such a requirement would say to residents "that we don't want them in our parks."
But City Manager Gregory Rose said city facilities “need to be reopened in a safe manner, especially as we try to manage a pandemic. We don't want to do anything to facilitate the coronavirus spreading.”
Rose said that the city “is trying to immunize ourselves from a lawsuit, in case any organization using our facilities isn't following St. Louis County health guidelines.” He added that insurance and waiver requirements haven't changed.
“We say they are welcome to use or rent our facilities, but we need to be indemnified against possible COVID-related lawsuits,” Rose said.
Darren Dunkle, the city's director of parks, recreation and forestry, said insurance “has been a requirement for years, though it has not always been enforced. Our policy is consistent with what other cities require.”
Smotherson said he was concerned whether a team of 16 baseball players wanting to practice on a U. City field, for example, each would need to sign a waiver and have insurance of up to $3 million.
Dunkle said insurance is usually covered by the organization any team is part of.
“Also, a pickup game by kids on one of our fields is different from an athletic organization wanting to lease a field exclusively,” Rose added. “If kids want to play, they're welcome, and that's a certain liability the city accepts. If it's an organized team wanting only their participants on a field, that's when the insurance and waiver requirements kick in.”
Councilwoman Aleta Klein said many who run athletic programs are volunteers. "Some coaches donate their own money so at-risk kids can play sports, and their resources are stretched to the limit. We need to do what we can to make it easy for them to operate,” she said.
“I hope we can have more discussion to figure a way for kids to be able to practice in their own community,” Klein said.
Dunkle said various groups use the city's athletic fields, tennis courts and other facilities, including the University City School District and various nonprofit youth organizations.
Councilman Jeff Hales said, “I've volunteered and coached high-level, high school-age competitive baseball, and we, and the teams we played against, always had insurance.”
“When you're talking American Legion baseball, etc., I would be shocked if those organizations and individual teams don't have insurance. Also, we need the names and addresses of players for potential COVID contact tracing, not indemnification. "In the environment we're living in, that's not an unreasonable thing to ask for.”
Mayor Terry Crow said it's important “to do what's best for the community to keep everyone safe.”
Councilman Stacy Clay suggested offering a grace period this year before changing expectations.
But Councilman Steve McMahon asked, “If we waive insurance, what's our city's protection?”
Rose suggested having the parks commission provide the council with a recommendation on moving forward with enforcement of insurance and waiver requirements “to seek a balance between protecting the city and recognizing these could be new requirements for some organizations using our facilities.”
“We need clarity sooner rather than later,” Crow said.