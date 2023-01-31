University City police dog receives end-of-watch ceremony before euthanization

UNIVERSITY CITY — Officers held an end-of-watch ceremony and provided a police escort for a 6-year-old police dog who was euthanized Tuesday afternoon.

The dog, King, was born in 2017 and joined the University City police department in 2019. He suffered a deadly infection known as MRSA, which stands for Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcal Aureus.

Police consulted numerous vet specialists, University City police Chief Larry Hampton said, and the department was told there was nothing else that could be done to save King's life.

King's main handler, University City Police officer Ray Hussmann, was surrounded by dozens of officers Tuesday morning near the corner of Kingsland Avenue and Delmar Boulevard. They escorted him and King from University City to a vet in Creve Coeur, where he was given his final walk, last call and salute before he was euthanized.

Police said King was instrumental in many cases and most recently helped foil a Thanksgiving Day burglary.

"Today we are celebrating the life and the commitment to duty and work for canine King, one of our comrades in arms for the University City Police Department," Hampton said. "It's a celebration, but also a sad time as well."

Photos: Final walk for University City police's K-9 King K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest K-9 cop honored by dozens in procession before laid to rest Video: University City Police Department says final goodbye to K-9