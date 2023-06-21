UNIVERSITY CITY — Heman Park Pool, the public pool for University City's 34,000 residents, will reopen Saturday almost a year after it was damaged in last July's flash floods.

The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m., but special lap swimming and swim lessons won't yet be available, officials said.

The pool, in Heman Park near the River Des Peres, was one of the many casualties of the flash flooding that swept the region when record rainfall overwhelmed local creeks and rivers. In University City, hundreds of homes and several public facilities and equipment were damaged, including the city's parking garage, fire station and recreation center.

At Heman Park, 3 to 4 feet of water pushed down the fencing and clogged up the pool with debris. City officials estimated damages to the pool at $760,000. The pool had been closed since for repairs including new electrical wiring, pool pumps, fencing and supplies.

The University City Parks and Recreation division is hiring cashiers and staff for the pool. Officials directed anyone interested in applying to work as a lifeguard at the pool to Midwest Pool Management, a contractor that staffs several local pools.

