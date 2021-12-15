University City sales tax proposal could help ease pension deficit

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council have decided to ask voters for an additional one-fourth of 1 percent sales tax, to be known as Proposition F.
In 2001, voters approved the original Proposition F, which authorized a one-fourth of 1 percent tax for operation of the fire department. In 2019, the Missouri Legislature increasing the allowed sales tax amount for this purpose to one-half of 1 percent.
City Manager Gregory Rose said the new money would help offset $8.5 million in uniform pension plan unfunded liability; staffing a third ambulance when needed; as well as buying equipment needed for expansion of fire services.
However, Councilman Bwayne Smotherson wondered whether the city should commit to a third ambulance now.
“We are two to three years out of that need,” he said.
Rose said the primary use for additional money would be the deficit in the fire department pension plan, which has existed for over a decade.
“The third ambulance is a decision the mayor and council can make later,” Rose said.
“Our fire services are running a roughly $200,000 deficit annually. But outfitting of a third ambulance would be considered two to three years from now after we get reports on its need and potential benefit to residents.”
Councilman Steve McMahon added that the language on the ballot doesn't earmark funds for anything specific.
Councilman Stacy Clay said he supported “shoring up of the pension fund because that reason is clear and has been an issue for a decade. It's imperative we go forward with that. But I'm not sure why this third ambulance issue was brought in because we need more information on that.”
However, Rose said that issue was included “to be transparent on items being considered for the use of Proposition F funds.”
Councilman Jeff Hales said “we have seven or eight years of unfunded liability being an issue and no viable solution presented.”
“This pension fund will not magically recover on its own any time soon,” he said.
Rose added that ballot issue doesn't call for approval of the third ambulance.
“It's ultimately up to the mayor and council to determine how funds would be used,” he said.
During public comment, resident Tom Sullivan said he opposed the plan and asked that the tax proposal be postponed.
“I think it would be a very bad idea to seek a sales tax increase at this time,” he said.