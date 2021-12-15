University City sales tax proposal could help ease pension deficit

Councilman Steve McMahon added that the language on the ballot doesn't earmark funds for anything specific.

Councilman Stacy Clay said he supported “shoring up of the pension fund because that reason is clear and has been an issue for a decade. It's imperative we go forward with that. But I'm not sure why this third ambulance issue was brought in because we need more information on that.”

However, Rose said that issue was included “to be transparent on items being considered for the use of Proposition F funds.”

Councilman Jeff Hales said “we have seven or eight years of unfunded liability being an issue and no viable solution presented.”

“This pension fund will not magically recover on its own any time soon,” he said.

Rose added that ballot issue doesn't call for approval of the third ambulance.

“It's ultimately up to the mayor and council to determine how funds would be used,” he said.

During public comment, resident Tom Sullivan said he opposed the plan and asked that the tax proposal be postponed.