University City task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave

“For example, we need to consider that Pershing goes through the city of St. Louis, and I'm not sure that St. Louis will jump at renaming streets with all they have going on, but they may,” he said.

University City residents who would be affected by name changes "might have different feelings than others,” Crow said.

Councilman Steve McMahon acknowledged that “we may see the reaction to our proposal as complicated, costing money, and being hard to implement, so there will be comments such as “after all these years, why are we doing this?”

Task force chair Susan Armstrong responded, “Amazon will still be able to find you, even if your street name changes.”

Councilman Jeff Hales added “the reality is, we share a history we're not all proud of. It speaks to the changes going on in our country and the world that we're having this discussion.”

Task force member Don Fitz added “we need a full discussion, and I value truth over politeness.”

City Manager Gregory Rose said the city's next steps will be identifying a process for changing names of streets.