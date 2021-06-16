University City weighs restrictions for discount stores on Olive Boulevard

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council on Monday debated changing zoning ordinances to require “dollar store” type discount businesses along Olive Boulevard to obtain a conditional use permit before opening to better regulate those businesses.
During a council study session, Clifford Cross, the city's director of planning and development, said some cities, like Tulsa, Oklahoma, set up an overlay district to regulate such stores.
“Tulsa doesn't prevent discount stores from coming in but promotes a healthy food initiative, to provide locations that offer fresh food to better serve a neighborhood and accommodate a better quality of life,” he said.
Under a permit process, each discount store proposal would go to the Plan Commission for review and then to the council for a final vote, he said.
Councilman Bwayne Smotherson suggested a separation of 1.5 miles between discount stores. Cross said that distance “would really restrict the number of stores we can have, based on the current number and where new ones could potentially come in.”
He said convenience stores already are required to get a permit, but no separation is called for. “Those types of stores are similar to discount stores in square footage, items sold there, and more,” Cross said.
Smotherson said “my attempt is to control what we have. We have a new development planned at (Interstate 170) and Olive, and, if we concede to a mile between discount stores, we concede to having a Family Dollar as a development possibility.”
Councilman Stacy Clay pointed out University City already has five discount and dollar stores on Olive.
“I understand market forces and competition, and that only successful ones will stay,” he said. “But research associated with these types of businesses and why they come to certain areas shows what could be a predatory design and reputation. We don't want establishments with predatory reputations like payday loan businesses. We decided we didn't want to allow them to proliferate on Olive, irrespective of market forces.”
Years ago, the city had required small loan establishments and pawn shops to be in industrial or commercial districts, though some on Olive are grandfathered, and it could do the same with discount stores, said City Attorney John Mulligan.
Cross acknowledged that, in some cities, discount and dollar stores can prey on neighborhoods underserved by grocery stores.
“The beauty of a conditional use permit is that you can require it on a case by case basis,” he said.
Councilman Steve McMahon said some discount stores “are already changing to offer more” items such as fresh food, “so we need to identify problems with them (in the legislation) so we're not playing cat and mouse games where we define something but then they hit all the boxes and we have no reason not to approve them.”
Also that night, Darren Dunkle, director of parks, recreation and forestry, said the city plans to continue to allow residents to use Centennial Commons recreation center and Heman Park swimming pool at no charge through July 6. Centennial Commons opened May 28 and Heman Park pool opened May 29. Both facilities are open to residents and non-residents, however, free admission is for residents only.
Dunkle said pool attendance recently has been heavy. The pool can handle up to 900 people, but Centennial Commons has seen fairly light turnouts, especially with limited hours. Staffing at both facilities, such as a shortage of lifeguards, continues to be an issue, he said.
McMahon cited some recent disruptions at the pool by attendees, such as not listening to lifeguards.
City Manager Gregory Rose said that starting this week, a police officer will be posted at the pool “so there is a greater assurance of safety of patrons.”
Smotherson said he also heard of disturbances in the gym, where some attendees haven't listened to staff, “and I think one reason is out of ignorance. We need to post rules and regulations in the pool and gym, such as that people can't be walking through the lap swim lanes.”