University City weighs restrictions for discount stores on Olive Boulevard

Smotherson said “my attempt is to control what we have. We have a new development planned at (Interstate 170) and Olive, and, if we concede to a mile between discount stores, we concede to having a Family Dollar as a development possibility.”

Councilman Stacy Clay pointed out University City already has five discount and dollar stores on Olive.

“I understand market forces and competition, and that only successful ones will stay,” he said. “But research associated with these types of businesses and why they come to certain areas shows what could be a predatory design and reputation. We don't want establishments with predatory reputations like payday loan businesses. We decided we didn't want to allow them to proliferate on Olive, irrespective of market forces.”

Years ago, the city had required small loan establishments and pawn shops to be in industrial or commercial districts, though some on Olive are grandfathered, and it could do the same with discount stores, said City Attorney John Mulligan.

Cross acknowledged that, in some cities, discount and dollar stores can prey on neighborhoods underserved by grocery stores.

“The beauty of a conditional use permit is that you can require it on a case by case basis,” he said.