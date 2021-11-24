University City weighs sales tax increase

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council are considering asking voters for an additional one-fourth of 1 percent sales tax to benefit the fire department.

The council will vote Dec. 13 on whether to place the proposal on the April 5 ballot. The additional one-fourth cent sales tax, would bring the city's sales tax to a total of one-half of 1 percent.

Officials said at a council meeting on Monday that funding from the tax, if approved, could help offset the $8.5 million unfunded liability in the uniform pension plan, as well as staffing a third ambulance when needed.

Resident Tom Sullivan said he opposed the plan.

“I think it would be a very bad idea to seek a sales tax increase at this time,” he said.

“The University City sales tax is already very high, and a sales tax increase would hurt low-income residents and senior citizens the most. They are having a tough time due to today's economic climate.”

City Manager Gregory Rose said that, as the city continues to attract customers from across the region, "the bulk of the sales taxes paid in University City will be from people outside our community.”

“The unfunded public safety pension liability has existed for more than a decade and should be addressed as soon as possible,” he said.