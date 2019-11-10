Updated at 3:15 p.m. with a winter weather advisory.
It's time to pull the hats and mittens from the back of the closet.
A cold front is set to blow in overnight, with temperatures plummeting from a predicted high of 61 on Sunday to the low teens early Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which will go into effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
"That's going to give us a taste of January cold, and it's even cold for January," a spokesman from the National Weather Service said.
Enjoy your Sunday! Cold and snow is poised to move in Monday. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/RcWmFkxLns— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 10, 2019
The high Monday should come early, with temperatures dropping as rain starts and then changes to snow. Northern and western parts of the region could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, beginning around morning rush hour, the weather service said.
"The rapid fall of temperatures into the 20s could result in a flash freeze of untreated roads and other surfaces, especially for areas north and west of St. Louis," the weather service advisory reads. "Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves."
This week's temperatures will stay below normal; a frigid Tuesday will give way to highs pushing back into the 40s by the end of the week.
The autumn bite doesn't necessarily mean St. Louis is in for a colder-than-normal winter, though.
"What we're seeing now has nothing to do with how the rest of winter is going to pan out," the weather service spokesman said. "Things can still change."
The cold is part of Arctic air moving across the U.S., bringing cold temperatures from the midwest to the east coast.
Rachel Rice with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.