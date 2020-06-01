Updates from June 1 to early June 2: 4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis

12:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Save-A-Lot at 3545 Page Boulevard and the Foot Locker 3651 Page Boulevard have both been broken into and looted.

12:25 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Heavy gunfire can be heard coming from several directions downtown. Fire crews are responding to a report of a fire at Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza.

12:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The small fire at the Campbell House appears to be extinguished.

11:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There is a small fire in the back of the Campbell House, at 1508 Locust St. The house was built in 1851.

11:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There are scenes in at least two locations in St. Louis, one near 10th Street and Tucker Avenue, and another at 17th and Pine streets in Downtown West. Crowds are still heavy.

11:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Looters comply with police orders to evacuate Fresh Image. At least one person is detained outside the store.

10:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters have broken into the Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd. and are stealing merchandise. Some are walking out with armfuls of clothing.