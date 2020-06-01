Updates from May 31 into June 1: Police fire tear gas at Ferguson protesters, six arrests mark another night of protests

10:59 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters drag a portable traffic stand into the street, tip it over and attack it. They also damage the windows of Ferguson Brewing Co.

10:32 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — At least three protesters are under arrest after fireworks were thrown at police officers. Much of the crowd scattered. At Wilson Lighting on Brentwood Boulevard, some of the windows were broken out as well.

10:25 p.m. — FERGUSON — Police and protesters are clashing after protesters surrounded a police car. Officers fired a second round of tear gas at protesters, St. Louis County police said, and were investigating reports of shots fired at officers. Throngs of protesters fled as the tear gas was fired, but not before some of them suffered the effects of the gas.

10:10 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS – Fireworks are thrown at police officers who scattered protesters by charging toward them. But no arrests have been reported so far, although officers issued a warning that protesters had five minutes to disperse before arrests are made. Officers from St. Louis County and several municipalities, including Normandy, are on the scene. There's also a heavy police presence along Brentwood Boulevard.