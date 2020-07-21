You are the owner of this article.
Urban League and Grace Hill Settlement House announce merger
Urban League and Grace Hill Settlement House announce merger

SUPPLIES

Parents and children file in line to receive their book bags during the National Urban League Back to School and Community Empowerment Festival at the Americas Center on July 29, 2017 in downtown St. Louis. Thousands were on hand to participate in different activities ranging from health awareness to career and education guidance. Photo by Michael Thomas

 Michael Thomas

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Grace Hill Settlement House will merge into one nonprofit, under the Urban League's name, according to a Tuesday news release. 

The two nonprofits have been working together for more than 20 years under the Urban League's Head Start program, which provides child development services for low-income families in several locations in the city. 

The program was previously administered by Grace Hill Settlement House, according to a letter from the Urban League sent to parents. 

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis provides educational and community services for African Americans in the city. 

Grace Hill Settlement House and its former sister agency, Affinia Healthcare (formerly Grace Hill Health Centers), ran a variety of education, vocational and financial programs for disadvantaged people in the city. 

Grace Hill Health Centers changed its name to Affinia Healthcare in 2015. 

A ceremony announcing the merger will be held July 22 at 2 p.m. at the Grace Hill Water Tower Campus.

