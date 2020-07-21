Urban League and Grace Hill Settlement House announce merger

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Grace Hill Settlement House will merge into one nonprofit, under the Urban League's name, according to a Tuesday news release.

The two nonprofits have been working together for more than 20 years under the Urban League's Head Start program, which provides child development services for low-income families in several locations in the city.

The program was previously administered by Grace Hill Settlement House, according to a letter from the Urban League sent to parents.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis provides educational and community services for African Americans in the city.

Grace Hill Settlement House and its former sister agency, Affinia Healthcare (formerly Grace Hill Health Centers), ran a variety of education, vocational and financial programs for disadvantaged people in the city.