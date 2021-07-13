Urban League donates 1.1 million face masks for St. Louis-area transit riders

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has donated 1.1 million face masks for use by Metro Transit riders and operators.

Face masks remain required for anyone using public transit such as MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride operators. The mandate was issued earlier in the coronavirus pandemic by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and will remain in force through at least mid-September.

"With the cases of the COVID-19 variant rapidly increasing, this partnership makes all the sense in the world. We need to come together to fight this virus,” said James Clark, regional vice president of public safety and community rResponse for the Urban League.