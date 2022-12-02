US soccer has a secret weapon v. Netherlands: A St. Louis leadership guru

ST. LOUIS — When the U.S. men's national soccer team steps out on the pitch Saturday for a must-win World Cup match against the Netherlands, Travis Thomas' words will be part of their inspiration to win.

Thomas, a consultant for St. Louis University's men's soccer team and a former Principia College soccer player, is in his third year as the U.S. national team's Leadership and Team Dynamics Coach, a position that works on team camaraderie and also counsels individual players, one-on-one.

"His big thing was that you think about action, you don’t think about outcomes," said SLU midfielder John Klein, a senior who worked with Thomas the last two seasons. "You don't think, 'What if I miss? You just think, 'I'm going to hit it in the back of the net.'"

Thomas, who recently moved to St. Louis with his wife and three kids, joined the national team in 2020 after Head Coach Gregg Berhalter read Thomas' book "3 Words for Getting Unstuck: Live Yes, And," a self-development guide based on a mantra he picked up performing improv comedy in his mid-20s.

Soccer and improv comedy might be an unconventional pairing. But it's one that has led Thomas to executive boardrooms and locker rooms across the U.S. His roster is long: The Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the University of Georgia Bulldogs, among others.

Thomas first came to the St. Louis area in 1991 to attend Principia, in Elsa, Illinois. He played for the soccer team until he graduated in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in English. He returned in 2008 as an assistant coach.

He and his wife, Hollister, met at Principia and married after graduating. They moved to Boston, where Thomas got a job in marketing. On a night out, they went to an improv comedy show, and Thomas was captivated with how the performers would create opportunities with little to go off of.

After training as an improv comedian and performing in Boston and elsewhere, he started using the lessons of improv to help coach athletes, businesses executives and individuals, and worked as a leadership coach at IMG Academy, an elite athletics training institution in Florida, before starting his own business in 2015, which he also named "Live Yes, And."

He met St. Louis University's head soccer coach Kevin Kalish while visiting his daughter, a student at the school.

"He's been a huge addition to our team and to our culture and I think can speak for the players in saying that he's been an unbelievable resource both on and off the field," Kalish said.

The job saw Thomas on the sidelines at home games, holding weekly team-building exercises and personal counseling sessions with individual players before every match, said Klein, the midfielder.

That could include short mental exercises to get players primed, he said. Two players, for example, would hold eye contact and countby alternating numbers, as fast as they could.

"It gets your brain going and you’re always thinking about what’s next," said Klein, 23.

Another piece of advice was to find something in the stadium that you could use as a visual reset, he said.

"You pick out something in the stadium, a flag or something that doesn’t move," Klein said. "Whenever you're getting overwhelmed you can look there to remind yourself of your role, get pulled back into the moment and just reset."

Kalish, the coach, said Thomas' impact on the team wasn't something that boiled down to one moment.

"It's about the accumulation of of small conversations and building confidence and listening and understanding and helping with mental health," he said.

"Anyone who’s involved with team sports understands you go through a lot of ups and downs through the season — both individually and collectively. And sometimes you need someone who can be a compass, who can help them work through the bad times and also keep grounded through the good times."

That kind of guidance helped keep Klein and his teammates steady during the Atlantic 10 conference semifinal and final, two games that came down to penalty kicks, he said.

"Those moments can be really nerve-wracking and make you overthink things," said Klein.

Thomas helped teach them not to dwell on those moments. "You're always thinking about the next thing you can do to benefit the team," he said.

Late Tuesday, after the U.S. men beat Iran in a must-win game, Thomas — who was then in the U.S. player's lounge in Qatar — called into the SLU team's end-of-season dinner.

"It’s 2 a.m. in the morning there," Kalish said. "He took the time to call our guys and send them a message of gratitude and to connect with them — which says everything about him."

Thomas has often inspired SLU players with stories from the national team, Kalish said.

"What we find are the same issues that arise: the team dynamic, confidence, dealing with conflict, preparation for a big game," he said. "But those stores resonate even more because you’re talking about the best players in the world."

Klein said said he and other SLU players have been looking out for Thomas on the sidelines of U.S. World Cup games.

"He's a tall guy, hard to miss," Klein said. "And it's so cool to see him out there."

U.S. Soccer did not make Thomas available for an interview this week, citing team policy during the World Cup.