USDA issues warning for Hermann, Mo., summer sausage product after metal found in 1 item

The U.S. Department of Agriculture warned people Saturday to throw away or return a type of Hawaiian-style summer sausage sold in Hermann, Missouri, after metal was found in one of the products.

Officials said an employee found the contaminant in one of the eight-ounce chubs of ready-to-eat Swiss Meat & Sausage Co. Hawaiian Style Summer Sausage purchased at the company store.

A recall wasn't requested because none of the 51 pounds of sausage products that the USDA is concerned with are still available for purchase, the department said.

The sausage was sold at the Swiss Processing Plant Inc. store and a winery retailer in Hermann. It has a made-on date of 111821 located on the left or right edge of the packaging and an establishment number "EST. 2969" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption as of late Saturday afternoon, officials said.

People with questions about food safety can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or send an emailed question to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Those wanting to submit a complaint or report a problem with meat, poultry or egg products can also do so at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.