Utility vehicle crash kills 14-year-old girl on snow day, injures one other near Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. — A teenage girl from Maryville, Illinois, was killed when an off-road utility vehicle overturned in rural Madison County, officials said Tuesday.

Alexis Dimarco, 14, an eighth grader at Collinsville Middle School, was killed about 3:30 p.m. Monday while riding as a passenger in a utility vehicle on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road north of Collinsville.

Another teenager was driving the vehicle, a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP, and two others were in the back when it slid and turned onto its passenger side.

Dimarco was pinned under the vehicle and the driver was ejected. Dimarco was taken to Anderson Hospital where she died. The driver also was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The office of Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn determined the cause of Dimarco's death was blunt head and thoracic trauma. She was not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the crash, according to Nonn's office.

The two other juvenile passengers in the back of the vehicle were not injured.

Dimarco's school, Collinsville Middle School, was closed for a snow day Monday as some areas in Metro East received more than 8 inches of snow.

Family friend Rachel Rankin started a GoFundMe online fundraiser early Tuesday to help Dimarco's family with funeral expenses. Within less than a day, it had raised almost $20,000.

