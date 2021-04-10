Vaccinations ramp up at Dome, despite traffic detours downtown

ST. LOUIS — After a slow start, vaccinations are ramping up at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday.
Nearly 1,900 people received a COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, the agency said. The busiest time was Friday between 8 am. and 2 p.m. when staff was giving 250 shots per hour.
The eight-week mass vaccination site organized by FEMA opened its doors on Wednesday with promises of vaccinating up to 3,000 people a day. On the first day, however, only about 700 doses were administered. But about 1,600 residents were inoculated on Thursday, and by day's end on Friday, more than 4,200 people in total had been vaccinated, officials said.
Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are no longer required, said FEMA spokesman John Mills. “That is proving to be very popular,” he said in a statement. “And FEMA’s clinic at the Dome is designed for the lines to move very quickly and deliver quality customer service.”
The agency is advertising the clinic through churches, businesses and other civic organizations.
“FEMA is continuing to do community outreach to encourage everyone to spread the word about the ample supply of vaccine at the Dome at America’s Center,” Mills said.
The clinic is providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teens ages 16 to 18.
On Friday, all Missourians ages 16 and over became eligible to receive the vaccine.
Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine elsewhere can also come to the Dome to get their second dose if they have bring their vaccination card, officials said. The second dose of Pfizer is given 21 days after the first.
The clinic at the Dome is located at Broadway and Cole streets and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends. Enter through entrance C at the corner of Broadway and Cole streets.
Free parking is available, with the lot entrance at 6th and Cole streets. The lot is just over a block away from the entrance, and shuttles are available for those who need assistance.
The St. Louis Department of Health also hosted a second-dose vaccination clinic for the Moderna vaccine on Saturday at the Dome, using the entrance at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue. Recipients said on social media that the two events there caused some confusion. Others shared that the Moderna clinic started about two hours late.
St. Louis health department spokeswoman Kimberly Vanden Berg said in an email that multiple downtown events and road closures contributed to the delays.
“Today's clinic did experience some challenges at its start,” Vanden Berg wrote. But she said staff worked through them, and provided more than 1,000 doses by clinic's end.
The St. Louis Auto Show is also being held at the Dome this weekend, which closes a portion of Cole Street between Ninth and 10th streets. Traffic for the vaccination clinic will be detoured from North Tucker Boulevard, to Cass Avenue and then onto North Broadway to get to the Dome.
Other events being held downtown this weekend may also cause traffic delays.
The Go! St. Louis Marathon is being held Saturday and Sunday and includes a marathon, half marathon and 10K races that will close Sixth Street between Chestnut and Pine streets, and Chestnut Street from Seventh Street to North Broadway.
And the Cardinals are playing at Busch Stadium, with 1:15 p.m. game times Saturday and Sunday.
To save time, people can still register in advance for the FEMA mass vaccine clinic on the state’s Vaccine Navigator website at covidvaccine.mo.go/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411.
