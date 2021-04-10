Vaccinations ramp up at Dome, despite traffic detours downtown

The clinic is providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teens ages 16 to 18.

On Friday, all Missourians ages 16 and over became eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine elsewhere can also come to the Dome to get their second dose if they have bring their vaccination card, officials said. The second dose of Pfizer is given 21 days after the first.

The clinic at the Dome is located at Broadway and Cole streets and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends. Enter through entrance C at the corner of Broadway and Cole streets.

Free parking is available, with the lot entrance at 6th and Cole streets. The lot is just over a block away from the entrance, and shuttles are available for those who need assistance.

The St. Louis Department of Health also hosted a second-dose vaccination clinic for the Moderna vaccine on Saturday at the Dome, using the entrance at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue. Recipients said on social media that the two events there caused some confusion. Others shared that the Moderna clinic started about two hours late.

