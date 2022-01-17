 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle crash leaves one dead in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A driver was ejected from a vehicle and died as a result of a crash Monday morning in north St. Louis, police said.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating after the fatal crash about 11:20 a.m. at 4071 Labadie Avenue, police said. The crash took place in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

No further information was available. 

