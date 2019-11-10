NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police have identified a man killed Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Dunn Road in the Spanish Lake area.
Darren Woods, 27, was shot in a room at the Budget Inn motel about 9:10 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Woods lived in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway.
Eric Moore Jr., 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.
Police said Moore went to the hotel to meet a prostitute. Three women were in the hotel room with him when he demanded money from one of them, police said.
Woods, the boyfriend of one of the women, came into the room and was shot multiple times by Moore, charges say. Woods died at the scene.
Moore was arrested at his home in the 10100 block of Newbold Drive in St. Louis.
This is the second homicide involving the Budget Inn, 1405 Dunn Road, this year. A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the motel's parking lot on Feb. 17.