Visitors to two Washington, Mo., health care facilities told to 'self monitor' for COVID-19 symptoms

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Health Department is advising anyone who visited two health-care facilities in Washington, Missouri, on Friday to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Two different patients who tested positive for the new coronavirus visited the Mercy Hospital Washington Emergency Department and Total Access Urgent Care in Washington, according to the county's presiding commissioner, Tim Brinker.

"Out of an abundance of caution the health department is reaching out to anyone who visited the facilities," a statement from the county health department said Wednesday.

Anyone who visited either location March 20 is asked to take their temperature twice a day and be alert for symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.

The self-monitoring period should last 14 days since each person's last contact at the health-care facilities.

If those who visited the locations develop symptoms during the self-monitoring period, the health department asks them to call the health department hotline at (877) 435-8411 or the Mercy hotline at (314) 251-0500.

