The fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9, 2014, ignited months of protests and helped fuel a broad debate about law enforcement, social justice and reform. The north St. Louis County community found itself thrust into the national spotlight, and the name Ferguson became synonymous with racial unrest, injustice and demands for change.
But as the nation debated the meaning of Ferguson, the city remained home to thousands of people who weathered the storms, fought for reform and persisted despite the challenges. In the months leading up to the fifth anniversary of Brown's death, Post-Dispatch photographers fanned out across Ferguson to show life in the city today.
A snapshot of the community five years after the death of Michael Brown.