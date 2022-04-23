VW minibus enthusiasts celebrate the iconic vehicle at 'das Bushaus' on The Hill

ST. LOUIS — Some people love classic cars, some love trains, but Brian Wittling is a van guy.

Specifically, he's a Volkswagen van guy.

The 49-year-old University City resident has spent years obsessing over the Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter. It's perhaps most widely known for its model of two-toned buses and campers that feature a split front window and a triangular dip that falls toward the bumper, two round headlights and a big Volkswagen logo on the front.

But the Type 2s have taken many shapes since then, and Wittling and his friends, who gathered at his new garage space — called das Bushaus — on the Hill for an open house Saturday, don't discriminate.

They're happy to show off a perfectly restored 1958 hardtop deluxe Transporter or geek out about a great find that needed no restoration at all — a 1963 deluxe with rare all-white paint.

Wittling will also share how lucky he was to find a boxier Syncro Vanagon with four-wheel drive or his next restoration project, a Westfalia camper.

They also all have an origin story about how they came to like VWs.

Wittling's friend Kent Zschoche, 45, of the Soulard neighborhood, said he came across Volkswagen buses and beetles when he lived in Brazil as a kid. He said all the taxis and buses there were VW.

"They used to be inexpensive," he said. "They were everywhere."

In recent years, the classic models have gained in popularity. Wittling said his Westfalia camper in need of restoration that he bought for $600 would now be worth thousands.

Asked why they've come into style, he said it might be nostalgia or maybe even the recent "#vanlife" camper craze that has exploded on social media.

But regardless of their popularity, everybody at the open house said the best part about the campers and buses was using them.

Wittling, his wife, Diane Wittling, and their dog, Walter, have traveled the country in their campers, driving the backcountry Alpine Loop in Colorado and the north rim of the Grand Canyon.

Wittling said he's excited to have a space now to hang out, restore some buses and help people store what they have.

"It started out as a cheap, fun hobby, but now it's morphed into this whole big thing," he said with a laugh.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.