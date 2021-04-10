Walker seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — A tree toppled onto someone walking in Forest Park on Friday evening, seriously injuring the walker, authorities say.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Saturday that the large tree fell on the adult walker just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive.

Paramedics rushed the person to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The age and gender of the adult weren't available.

Mosby said it's unclear what caused the tree to topple. He said the tree also struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

St. Louis police had no details about the incident.

