 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park, authorities say
0 comments
top story

Walker seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Google Maps aerial view of Forest Park

This Google Maps aerial view of Forest Park shows approximately where authorities say someone was injured by a falling tree on April 9, 2021.

One person is in serious condition after a tree fell on their car in Forest Park.

ST. LOUIS — A tree toppled onto someone walking in Forest Park on Friday evening, seriously injuring the walker, authorities say.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Saturday that the large tree fell on the adult walker just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive.

Paramedics rushed the person to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The age and gender of the adult weren't available.

Mosby said it's unclear what caused the tree to topple. He said the tree also struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

St. Louis police had no details about the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: States with the most expensive electricity

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports