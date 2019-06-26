The University City Council is delaying until Aug. 12 a vote on amendments to the city code regarding chickens.
One amendment would allow an unlimited number of chicken permits to be issued annually.
Councilman Bwayne Smotherson requested the delay.
“Some people I know are against some of these changes, and I want to ensure they have time to understand and respond to what’s happening, since it’s such a drastic change from the original ordinance,” he said.
Planning and Development Director Clifford Cross said one of the changes would remove the current provision that allows for the issuance of no more than five active chicken permits — allowing a resident to be able to keep up to seven hens at a home — at any one time each year. The amendment would allow him to issue an unlimited number of chicken permits annually that each would be valid for two years.
The amendments would also reduce the nonrefundable application fee for a chicken permit from $50 to $25 and prohibit the issuance of permits for two-family or multifamily properties.
The changes would re-adjust the required roosting space, per chicken, to increase the chicken shelter/coop linear footage of two linear feet per chicken to four square feet of required indoor space per chicken. And coops/enclosures couldn’t be closer than 1.5 feet to any property line, with no coops to be within 10 feet of adjacent residential dwellings.
The amendment would prohibit the sale of chickens and eggs from a home with a chicken permit.
The legislation also identifies the Director of Planning and Development as the authorized administrator of chicken permits.
During public comment, Johanna Hill, of North Central Avenue, praised the proposed changes, saying “the previous legislation was incredibly restrictive.”