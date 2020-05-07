Want to ride Amtrak? You’ll have to wear a mask

WASHINGTON — U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Thursday it will require all passengers in stations, trains and connecting buses to wear facial coverings starting Monday, May 11.

Major airlines have said in recent days they are requiring facial covering on board all planes, while many public transit agencies, Uber Technologies Inc. and some bus companies are also requiring masks or other facial coverings during trips.

The Transportation Security Administration is requiring all security officers at airport checkpoints to wear facial coverings, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Amtrak said small children who are not able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.

Amtrak said last month it expects to lose at least $700 million in operating earnings in this budget year due to the effects of the coronavirus.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said last month ridership has dropped by roughly 95% and the railroad believes it will "likely suffer the loss of over seven hundred million dollars in adjusted operating earnings — and we might lose more."