Wanted in Glendale: Buyers who will preserve 214-year-old home

GLENDALE — The home on Hill Drive stands apart from the neighborhood that has sprung up around it.

The white farmhouse, which dates to around 1808, is one of the oldest standing residences in St. Louis County. Original log walls are exposed inside. On the lawn, gravestones of former residents who died in the 1830s still sit, faded by time — though the bodies have since been exhumed.

Then, last week, 9 Hill Drive went up for sale.

The family that owns the property, the Mohlers, hope to find a buyer who can save the house. But the structure sits on a valuable piece of land. A few new homes in the area have recently been listed for more than $1 million.

The home was named a historic landmark by the St. Louis County Historic Buildings Commission, but that doesn’t protect it from demolition.

“I’m not sure what the probability of that is at this point,” said family member John Mohler. “We need the right buyer to come along.”

A cabin in the wilderness

It might not look like it from the outside, but 9 Hill Drive started as a one-room log cabin.

Today the home is a 1.5-story farmhouse with Victorian Gothic touches. It is believed that early frontiersman and Irish immigrant Bernard Guilhuly built the original home around 1808, when the region was still considered wilderness, according to historic records collected by former inhabitants.

In the cellar underneath that original cabin, there are bark-covered logs supporting the wide-plank wood floors.

The home was first expanded after it was purchased by Thomas Yeats in 1831. A second cabin was added, separated from the original by a breezeway known then as a dog trot.

The gravestones of Jane, Amanda and Melinda Yeats remain on the property. All three died during a cholera epidemic between 1832 and 1836.

Plans for their bodies to be moved began when the surrounding subdivision was developed around 1938, according to a Post-Dispatch story from the time.

The Yeats family sold the home in 1845 to the home’s longest and most prominent residents, the Armstrong family, who lived in the home for nearly 100 years, until 1939.

Early pioneer Clinton Armstrong traveled with his family and several enslaved people from Tennessee in a wagon train to settle the area. The family released all the slaves two years after arriving in 1847.

Residents and local historians have long guessed that Ulysses S. Grant likely visited the home. He knew Armstrong and lived within an easy horseback ride of the home during the six years the would-be president lived in Missouri, from 1854 through 1860.

Clinton Armstrong’s son, Luther, served under Grant for the Union Army in the Civil War before returning home.

For more than 20 years, Luther ran a flower farm on the land. He would transport the flowers on the local streetcar to his florist shop in St. Louis, according to newspaper accounts.

Luther Armstrong was considered the oldest man in what was then Kirkwood after he died at 88 in 1926.

“He refused to permit electric lights or plumbing in the house and employed several servants to do the housework in the old manner,” the Post-Dispatch wrote in Luther Armstrong’s obituary.

‘Great place to grow up’

Dave Oesch grew up in the home until he was 14.

His parents, Ronald and Marilyn Oesch, both local public school educators, bought the home in 1970 from the Schislers, the family who bought it in 1939 and lived there for more than 30 years.

“The day we looked at it, it was in such neglect that the real estate lady wouldn’t come inside,” Ronald Oesch told the St. Louis Globe-Democrat in a 1977 story about their renovation of the property.

He added: “The house was slated for demolition in 1930 and survived. Now it is our turn to take care of the house.”

Dave Oesch, who is today in his 50s and lives in Sappington, was pictured in the Globe-Democrat article as a 6-year-old peering through the front door.

”It was a great place to grow up. I appreciated it even as a kid,” he said. “There were these giant old, gnarly trees in the front yard. In one of the original windows, I found the name Armstrong etched in one corner into the glass.”

The Oesch family did a major renovation of the home, cutting away plaster to expose the original log walls on the interior front rooms. The couple also converted a garage into a living room to add more space to the back of the home, using 100-year-old wood from a cousin’s barn in Iowa to keep the historic look.

They found cobalt glass, pieces of China and a 1904 World’s Fair souvenir spoon on the property, but their most notable discovery came when they peeled back the plaster of one upstairs room to find the inner wall papered with newspapers from the 1880s.

Articles found in the walls included a stern letter from one neighbor to another complaining about them walking through their potato patch. “If you should trespass on me again, there will certainly be some trouble,” the neighbor wrote in the Watchman Advocate newspaper found in the walls, according to accounts of the discovery in the Post-Dispatch at the time.

Oesch recalled the home being a favorite in the neighborhood, which had by then become a suburban community.

It was especially popular during Halloween because of the three gravestones in the yard. Marilyn Oesch would hang a boar’s head over a sheet-body above the graves for dramatic effect, he said.

Oesch said he hopes the home will continue to stand the test of time, but knows that might not be a reality.

“The costs in that area makes it hard,” he said. “The neighborhood is unattainable for the average person today.”

Time to sell

The most recent residents were history-loving empty nesters, Martha and Merrick Mohler.

The couple bought the home for $389,000 in 2002 after their four sons were grown.

“We knew that they loved it and that made us love the house,” said their son John Mohler. “They were in their 60s when they bought, and we thought they were crazy. They were already in an old house and they moved into a much older one.”

Martha was an antique collector whose style fit the home. Merrick, a former president of heating equipment business, Thompson Supply Co., had been a historical reenactor and was the longtime president of the Glendale Historical Society. He researched the home’s past and proudly kept the koi pond and garden meticulous, always hoping to find some historic artifacts along the way.

Martha Mohler died in 2021 and, since then, her husband has moved into a memory care unit for treatment for dementia, prompting the family’s need to sell the property.

“We’re not going to knowingly sell it to someone we know will tear it down,” son David Mohler said. “When you own a home like that, you’re a custodian of it. It was our parents’ honor to hold onto that part of history, and we hope we can find someone who wants to do the same.”

Josh Renaud of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

