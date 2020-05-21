You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warmer temps for Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis region, but sunshine remains elusive
0 comments

Warmer temps for Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis region, but sunshine remains elusive

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS — If you're longing for some sunny summer days, then you'll have to keep waiting.

While it will warm up across the St. Louis region, sunshine may be as elusive as a jumbo pack of toilet paper.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warmer than normal, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, but with at least a 50% chance of thunderstorms each day until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature on Saturday will be about 10 degrees above normal, but may feel even warmer due to the recent stretch of unseasonably cool weather, the weather service said.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will mean wet weather in the St. Louis region, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday, 60% Sunday and 80% chance on Monday. Thunderstorms are more likely Saturday morning and on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Highs will likely be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with more thunderstorms.

The only day with the word "sunny" in the forecast is for Friday, and even that is only partly sunny with a chance for showers and a high of 78.

• St. Louis weather truisms

• Find the latest forecast

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports