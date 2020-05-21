Warmer temps for Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis region, but sunshine remains elusive

ST. LOUIS — If you're longing for some sunny summer days, then you'll have to keep waiting.

While it will warm up across the St. Louis region, sunshine may be as elusive as a jumbo pack of toilet paper.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warmer than normal, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, but with at least a 50% chance of thunderstorms each day until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature on Saturday will be about 10 degrees above normal, but may feel even warmer due to the recent stretch of unseasonably cool weather, the weather service said.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will mean wet weather in the St. Louis region, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday, 60% Sunday and 80% chance on Monday. Thunderstorms are more likely Saturday morning and on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Highs will likely be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with more thunderstorms.