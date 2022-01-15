Warmer temps in St. Louis area keep winter’s first noticeable snowfall modest

ST. LOUIS — The first noticeable snow of the season stayed on the low end of forecasters’ range after overnight rain lingered a bit longer than expected and the thermometer stayed just above freezing for much of the day.

By the time the snow stopped falling around noon Saturday, St. Louis Lambert International Airport had recorded 2.5 inches, said Brad Charboneau a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weldon Spring office.

The forecast heading into the weekend called for between 2-5 inches of snow in the metro area through Saturday morning.

Totals were a bit higher to the west of St. Louis, with about 3.3 inches in Columbia, Missouri, and between 4 and 6 inches in the Hermann area. The largest accumulations hit northeast Missouri, where as much as 8 inches was reported.

The rain overnight in St. Louis turned to snow a bit later than expected, which keep totals on the low end of the forecast.

“We did have a slightly later onset of changeover from rain to snow,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Beitscher.