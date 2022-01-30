Warmth, rain, then 'significant' snow expected in St. Louis this week, as cold front approaches

St. Louis should brace for some weather whiplash over the next few days — culminating in a major winter storm expected by forecasters.

Temperatures are projected to climb into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, according to the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. That’s well above the average high in the low 40s, for this time of year.

But then a cold front is set to wallop the region from Tuesday night into Thursday, bringing rain with it, before transitioning to snow.

“Significant” snowfall of more than six inches is expected in the area, although a forecast issued Sunday by the NWS said “the exact location of the highest amounts continues to shift, and is still uncertain.” Timing also remained unclear on the transition from a wintry mix to snow within the region, which could affect snowfall totals.

By Thursday, blowing or drifting snow will be a concern thanks to breezy conditions, the forecast said. It added that "cold temperatures will linger for a couple of days after this system exits the region."

