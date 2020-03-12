Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, city leaders to give update on coronavirus
Lyda Krewson in a Post-Dispatch file photo from October 2019. 

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders will address the media at about 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on local precautions as the coronavirus COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. 

Watch the press conference here:

Other city leaders in charge of public safety, courts and emergency management departments were also expected to be in attendance at the press conference at City Hall. Those include: Presiding Judge Rex Burlison, Dr. Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis Health Department, Director of the Department of Public Safety Judge Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson, and  Commissioner of the City of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency Gary Christman.

Reporter Erin Heffernan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

