Water main break closes eastbound Highway 40 near Grand Boulevard

An icicle hangs from a handrail encased in ice above Highway 40 (I-64) on South Grand Boulevard from a water main break up the street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed a section of Grand between Forest Park Avenue and Chouteau Avenue and the eastbound lanes of the highway below Grand. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A water main break turned South Grand Boulevard near Forest Park Avenue into an icy mess Wednesday morning. Water flowing onto eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) meant traffic was being diverted before the Grand exit.
Officials did not say when the highway there might reopen. Hours after the break was first detected, crews were still battling Wednesday to shut off valves to stop the flow of water. But the extreme cold was making the work difficult.
The 36-inch-wide main broke sometime Tuesday and that evening "we started seeing water coming up," said Curt Skouby, head of the St. Louis Water Division. "The situation got worse as the water froze and blocked some drains."
Skouby said the break was near Chouteau Avenue, uphill from the highway, and water flowed down onto the eastbound lanes. He said he was hoping the valves would be shut off Wednesday morning.
The sidewalk along Grand was frozen but that didn't keep pedestrians away.
"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, who was walking to work at a St. Louis University bookstore. James carefully made his way along Grand while crews worked nearby to redirect water and remove ice.
The region is contending with unseasonably cold temperatures as a round of light snowfall was expected to arrive near the end of morning rush hour. It was 10 degrees at 8 a.m. and the high temperature Wednesday was expected to reach 19.