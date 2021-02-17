Water main break closes eastbound Highway 40 near Grand

"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," says David James as he carefully makes his way across a frozen sidewalk along South Grand Boulevard while crews work to redirect water and remove ice from a water main break farther up the street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed a section of Grand between Forest Park and Chouteau avenues and the eastbound lanes of Highway 40 (I-64) below Grand. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Cars are backed up near Boyle Avenue from a water main break on South Grand Boulevard that cascaded onto Highway 40 (I-64), closing the eastbound lanes in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed a section of Grand between Forest Park Avenue and Chouteau Avenue as well. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Cars are routed off eastbound Highway 40 (I-64) at South Grand Boulevard as crews work to redirect water and remove ice from a water main break on Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Crews work to redirect water and remove ice from a water main break on Grand at the Highway 40 (I-64) on-ramp St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed down a section of Grand between Forest Park Avenue and Chouteau Avenue and the eastbound lanes of the highway below Grand. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Rickey Moore, a chef at Saint Louis University, carefully walks along an icy South Grand Boulevard as crews work to redirect water and remove ice from a water main break on on the street at the Highway 40 (I-64) ramp in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed a section of Grand between Forest Park Avenue and Chouteau Avenue and the eastbound lanes of the highway below Grand. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
An icicle hangs from a handrail encased in ice above Highway 40 (I-64) on South Grand Boulevard from a water main break up the street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The break closed a section of Grand between Forest Park Avenue and Chouteau Avenue and the eastbound lanes of the highway below Grand. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A water main break turned South Grand Boulevard near Forest Park Avenue into an icy mess Wednesday morning, and traffic on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) was being diverted before the Grand exit.
Officials did not say when the highway there might reopen.
The sidewalk along Grand was frozen, but that didn't keep pedestrians away.
"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, as he carefully made his way along South Grand Boulevard. Crews worked to redirect water and remove ice.
The region was battling frigid cold Wednesday as a round of light snowfall was expected to arrive near the end of morning rush hour. It was 10 degrees at 8 a.m., and the high temperature Wednesday was expected to reach 19.
Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said snow in central and southeast Missouri was causing issues for motorists. There was low visibility and snow covering most roads in those areas to the west and south of St. Louis.
That snow was heading to the St. Louis metro, and forecasters expect a trace to up to an inch of snow. A winter weather advisory is still in effect because the snow will be falling during the morning rush hour.
Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.