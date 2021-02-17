Water main break closes eastbound Highway 40 near Grand

ST. LOUIS — A water main break turned South Grand Boulevard near Forest Park Avenue into an icy mess Wednesday morning, and traffic on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) was being diverted before the Grand exit.

Officials did not say when the highway there might reopen.

The sidewalk along Grand was frozen, but that didn't keep pedestrians away.

"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, as he carefully made his way along South Grand Boulevard. Crews worked to redirect water and remove ice.

The region was battling frigid cold Wednesday as a round of light snowfall was expected to arrive near the end of morning rush hour. It was 10 degrees at 8 a.m., and the high temperature Wednesday was expected to reach 19.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said snow in central and southeast Missouri was causing issues for motorists. There was low visibility and snow covering most roads in those areas to the west and south of St. Louis.

That snow was heading to the St. Louis metro, and forecasters expect a trace to up to an inch of snow. A winter weather advisory is still in effect because the snow will be falling during the morning rush hour.