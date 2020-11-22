Water main break near Creve Coeur leaves some residents without water

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Workers are attempting to repair a water main break which has left an unknown number of residents without water. It is unclear when the water main rupture occurred, but it was still not repaired Sunday afternoon.

The break occurred near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road, near the city limits of Creve Coeur. According to the water utility, a different utility hit the main while doing work, rupturing the pipe.

Missouri American Water first posted about the break around noon on Saturday, but commenters on the post said they'd been without water since Friday evening and expressed frustration at the company's lack of transparency.

"I'm affected by this, and I'm deeply concerned, given the current health crisis," resident Jeremy Norris said. His neighbor came to his house to ask if his water was out at about 4 p.m. on Friday, he said. Norris has since had to get a hotel room in order to take a shower.

The water main break is not mentioned on the company's alerts page.

Representatives for Missouri American Water did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the most recent post on their Facebook page estimates repairs will be completed by 8 p.m. on Sunday.

