Water to be turned off at four T.E.H. Realty apartment complexes in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Missouri American Water says it will turn off the water at four large apartment complexes on March 12 if affiliates of T.E.H. Realty don’t pay past due bills that total more than $100,000.
“We don’t really have any other option,” said Brian Russell, a spokesman for the utility.
He said notices have been put up at four apartment complexes: Springwood, of Bel-Ridge, which has 271 units; Bridgeport Crossing, of Bridgeton, which has 300 units; Crown Manor Apartments, of unincorporated north St. Louis County, which has 173 units; and Northwinds in Ferguson, which has 438 units.
While the water will remain connected at some buildings, most will not, Russell said. Though many of the units are empty, the shutoff potentially could affect numerous people. Russell said he wasn’t sure. Some of the units aren’t occupied but have leaks.
An hour before publicizing the notice on Monday, Russell said Missouri American Water notified the Missouri Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities, of the pending shutoff.
Shlomo Lerner, who recently oversaw numerous T.E.H. Realty properties, said by telephone that he no longer works for the firm. He suggested contacting Michael Fein, who couldn’t be reached.
Big apartment owner faces complaints across St. Louis area
T.E.H. Realty acquired a dozen big apartment complexes here since 2014. Those apartments are an important provider of affordable housing in the St. Louis area, but many are in bad shape. The Post-Dispatch has chronicled efforts by tenants and others to address those conditions.
