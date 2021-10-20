 Skip to main content
Weather forces delay of construction at Central West End MetroLink station
Weather forces delay of construction at Central West End MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS — The planned closing of the Central West End MetroLink station for platform construction will not take place this weekend, Metro officials announced Wednesday.

The work was postponed "due to the weather forecast," Metro officials said, noting that an update on the work would be provided when it has been rescheduled.

It previously had been announced that platform work would close the site on Saturday and Sunday, with shuttles taking passengers to and from the station.

Instead, the station will operate on its normal schedule, Metro officials said.

