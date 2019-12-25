You are the owner of this article.
Weather outside delightful: Christmas day temps almost break record in St. Louis
Weather outside delightful: Christmas day temps almost break record in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Baby, it's hot outside.

Temperatures on Christmas Day hit 70 degrees in St. Louis, the hottest in more than 80 years.

It was enough to move 2019 into second place in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.

Christmas day in 1889 reached 71 degrees — the only other time on record St. Louis has broken 70 on Christmas. 

The average temperature in St. Louis for Dec. 25 historically hovers closer to 40 degrees, said Melissa Mainhart, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office of the weather service. 

The temperatures this year are caused by jet streams pushing warm air into the area from the Southwest, Mainhart said.

Unseasonably high temperatures are expected to last through Saturday's 57 degree high before dropping Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s.

"This is definitely unusual," Mainhart said.

The weather isn't always so nice on holidays

