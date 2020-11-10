Webster Groves announces new city manager

WEBSTER GROVES — Webster Groves has hired a new city manager after a nationwide search, according to a Tuesday announcement from Webster Groves' mayor.

Marie Peoples beat out 85 other applicants for the city manager position, according to the release from Mayor Gerry Welch. Peoples, a native Missourian, will replace Steve Wylie, who retired in July after 19 years in the position.

Peoples holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia College, a master's degree from Lincoln University and both a master's and a doctorate from Walden University.

Peoples comes to Webster Groves from Coconino County, Arizona, where she's served as deputy county manager since 2013. She will begin in Webster Groves in January.

Peoples also previously worked in Springfield and Jefferson City.

Wylie's last available city manager salary was $191,023.66 in 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.