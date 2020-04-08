Webster Groves fireworks show could be a no-go

WEBSTER GROVES — Mayor Gerry Welch and the City Council must decide by April 21 whether a fireworks display will be part of the city's Community Days festival over the July 4 weekend.

Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, told Welch and the Council on Tuesday that his department's request for bids for pyrotechnic displays resulted in just one bid, and that company was already booked for July 4. J & M Displays submitted the only bid, to provide a show the week before or after July 4.

J & M Displays has conducted shows for the city for the last several years, Davis said.

But last year, a second night of fireworks was canceled after 11 people were hurt when a shell misfired into a crowd during the city’s July 4 show. The show was about seven minutes from ending when a mortar shell exploded, causing a nearby tube to shoot another shell “in a near horizontal manner," sending fragments into the crowd, according to city officials.

Davis said Gateway Fireworks Display — which had the city's contract before J & M — had been trying to submit a proposal to the city and could book one for Friday, July 3.