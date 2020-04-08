Webster Groves fireworks show could be a no-go

WEBSTER GROVES — Mayor Gerry Welch and the City Council must decide by April 21 whether a fireworks display will be part of the city's Community Days festival over the July 4 weekend.
Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, told Welch and the Council on Tuesday that his department's request for bids for pyrotechnic displays resulted in just one bid, and that company was already booked for July 4. J & M Displays submitted the only bid, to provide a show the week before or after July 4.
J & M Displays has conducted shows for the city for the last several years, Davis said.
But last year, a second night of fireworks was canceled after 11 people were hurt when a shell misfired into a crowd during the city’s July 4 show. The show was about seven minutes from ending when a mortar shell exploded, causing a nearby tube to shoot another shell “in a near horizontal manner," sending fragments into the crowd, according to city officials.
Davis said Gateway Fireworks Display — which had the city's contract before J & M — had been trying to submit a proposal to the city and could book one for Friday, July 3.
Another issue the city is facing this year, in addition to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Davis said, is that the usual fireworks launch area — at Hixson Middle School on South Elm Avenue, near the city's Memorial Park — is unavailable this year and probably next year, because of construction underway at the school.
“The only other feasible area to launch fireworks is from the baseball field at Memorial Park," Davis said. "J & M Displays did launch from this area in 2015 (and) that show was mostly successful with a few minor complaints about embers falling into the crowd sitting on the hillside on the eastern side of Elm Avenue.”
Gateway officials said the Memorial Park site should be large enough to accommodate a show, Davis said, but “neither company can guarantee that an incident like last year won’t happen again.”
He recommended that the city provide just one fireworks display, on July 3, this year and enter a multi-year agreement that allows the city options to modify or cancel the agreement after the conclusion of each display.
But Davis acknowledged the possibility that the entire Community Days festival would need to be canceled this year because of COVID-19.
“Wentzville has already canceled their Wentzville Days festival scheduled for the middle of May, Fair St. Louis has been canceled; Ballwin has also canceled their Ballwin Days festival scheduled for early June,” he said.
“At this point we should continue planning to have our Community Days parade, carnival and fireworks, but we will need to revisit this discussion should the virus remain unchecked over the next couple of months.”
He said the city's Lions Club — another festival sponsor — has until June 1 to order food.
The normal cost to the city for a fireworks display is $17,500 to $22,500, Davis said, depending on contributions from the Lion's Club and various local businesses.
Councilman Bud Bellomo said he was concerned about spending that amount “because of the serious problem facing us with a substantial cutback in sales tax," due to businesses being closed during the pandemic.
“I would be against the fireworks for no other reason, to save money and because our businesses are in bad shape and we may not be able to raise much money" for the display, he said.
Councilman David Franklin countered, “The one time we should shoot off fireworks should be this year.”
Davis said Gateway representatives had told the city they would use a stronger wooden structural rack for fireworks than was used last year.
“Also, while we normally do three-inch diameter shells for the fireworks, we've discussed using smaller shells,” he said.
City Manager Steve Wylie said he was concerned about the “lingering effect of social distance,” which could reduce the number of people coming out for the festival, July 4 parade and fireworks display.
Davis said a cancellation policy could be put in the fireworks contract, so that if the show is postponed, the deposit could be used to reschedule.
He added that a decision must be made at the April 21 meeting.
