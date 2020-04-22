Webster Groves plans a ‘reverse parade’ to mark Independence Day this year
0 comments

Webster Groves plans a ‘reverse parade’ to mark Independence Day this year

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Webster Groves

Tom Marsh swings a lawn mower around the American flags planted in the front yard of his Webster Groves home on Sunday, July 1, 2018. The flags are part of the Fourth of July decorations put out by neighbors along Gray Avenue. This year's Webster Groves Fourth of July parade will have groups representing both the NRA and gun control advocates, as well as politicians, and other issue-driven groups. "I don't like the way the parade has gone. It's all politics, especially in an election year" said Marsh. But he added "It's still fun to see everybody get together" Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

WEBSTER GROVES — Instead of fireworks and a carnival to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, Mayor Gerry Welch and the City Council agreed to hold a “reverse parade” to mark the holiday. 

The idea for a reverse parade, proposed by Councilwoman Laura Arnold, is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which social distancing is encouraged. 

“We could create the opportunity for residents to build a parade float in their front yards or decorate their houses, and we could provide maps on our city website of where these locations are, so that anyone could drive by and see them,” Arnold said during a council work session on Tuesday, adding the idea is still being developed. 

Arnold said gatherings like the traditional parade held each year would likely attract crowds, especially “if we were the only game in town” and that would “intensify (social distancing problems.” 

Councilmember Bud Bellomo said the reverse parade “would be a good idea and could attract people to visit the city.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports