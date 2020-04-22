Webster Groves plans a ‘reverse parade’ to mark Independence Day this year

WEBSTER GROVES — Instead of fireworks and a carnival to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, Mayor Gerry Welch and the City Council agreed to hold a “reverse parade” to mark the holiday.

The idea for a reverse parade, proposed by Councilwoman Laura Arnold, is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which social distancing is encouraged.

“We could create the opportunity for residents to build a parade float in their front yards or decorate their houses, and we could provide maps on our city website of where these locations are, so that anyone could drive by and see them,” Arnold said during a council work session on Tuesday, adding the idea is still being developed.

Arnold said gatherings like the traditional parade held each year would likely attract crowds, especially “if we were the only game in town” and that would “intensify (social distancing problems.”

Councilmember Bud Bellomo said the reverse parade “would be a good idea and could attract people to visit the city.”

