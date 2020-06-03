Webster Groves pools won't open this summer

Due to concerns about revenue loss and reduced attendance, Mayor Gerry Welch and the Webster Groves City Council have decided not to open the city's swimming pools this summer.
The outdoor pools at the city's recreation complex, 33 East Glendale Road, normally would have opened on Memorial Day weekend but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that.
At a council work session Tuesday, Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, said that a limited number of people would have been allowed in pools, because of St. Louis County's social distancing requirements. If pools had opened — at 25% capacity — up to 176 people would have been allowed in at a time.
Also, there would have been mandatory closures of the splash pad and kiddie pool playground, he said.
Slides and diving boards would have had to be chemically disinfected between each user, and the city would have been unable to put out its deck chairs or concession tables, he said.
One-way entries and exits would have been needed to all pools, bathrooms, and concessions, Davis said, adding that mandatory masks and health screenings would have been required for patrons and staff, and no cash transactions would have been allowed.
“If we were to open June 17, I estimate our total revenue would have been $198,500 — or 60% of a normal season — and expenses would have been $446,863, so that we'd have a difference of a negative $248,363,” Davis said.
“The bottom line is that we'd lose about a quarter of a million dollars if the pools open this year, at a time when we're struggling with reveue and trying to do salary increases for staff,” Welch said.
During public comment at the general meeting that night, four residents — in written comments — asked the city to keep the pools open.
Resident Natalie Mirbaha said that, “in light of so many other closures, including playgrounds, minimal availability of summer camps running, etc., the community needs to have access to outdoor resources that allow kids healthy exercise and a physical outlet.”
Resident Brett Shank added that closing the pools would adversely affect more than 300 children taking part in the Webster Waves competitive youth swim team.
Councilman David Franklin said he advocated opening the pools this summer.
“We have just agreed on a budget giving 2% pay raises to all employees but we can't invest $250,000 into residents paying for those employees?” he asked.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said the consequences of opening pools could be significant.
The mayor said, “As sad as this is, maybe we can find something else for people to do on hot days.”
