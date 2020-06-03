Webster Groves pools won't open this summer

Due to concerns about revenue loss and reduced attendance, Mayor Gerry Welch and the Webster Groves City Council have decided not to open the city's swimming pools this summer.

The outdoor pools at the city's recreation complex, 33 East Glendale Road, normally would have opened on Memorial Day weekend but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that.

At a council work session Tuesday, Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, said that a limited number of people would have been allowed in pools, because of St. Louis County's social distancing requirements. If pools had opened — at 25% capacity — up to 176 people would have been allowed in at a time.

Also, there would have been mandatory closures of the splash pad and kiddie pool playground, he said.

Slides and diving boards would have had to be chemically disinfected between each user, and the city would have been unable to put out its deck chairs or concession tables, he said.

One-way entries and exits would have been needed to all pools, bathrooms, and concessions, Davis said, adding that mandatory masks and health screenings would have been required for patrons and staff, and no cash transactions would have been allowed.