Webster Groves puts off decision on swimming pools until at least June 2

In a phase 1 as early as June, a soft opening of indoor recreation center facilities will be for members only. No daily admission visits will be allowed, and no new nonresident memberships will be sold. Yearly pass members will have time added to the end of their membership to make up for the March 15 through June 15 facility closure. The fitness center will be open with some equipment disabled to promote proper social distancing — if overcrowding there becomes an issue, 55-minute workout sessions may be implemented. Rental equipment (like basketballs and volleyballs) won’t be available. There will be no programming, meeting room rentals, or gym rentals available.

In a second phase, resident daily visits will be allowed at the recreation complex, and non resident yearly memberships will be available for purchase. The ice rink is set to reopen on July 6. Limited programming and rentals will be available in the fitness center. Group exercise classes will be held primarily in meeting rooms or the south gymnasium, and park playgrounds will reopen.

In a final phase, normal operating procedures will be underway, and all facilities will be open. Construction on Memorial Park tennis courts and the Action Park/skate park should be completed by July 20, Davis said.