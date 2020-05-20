Webster Groves puts off decision on swimming pools until at least June 2

WEBSTER GROVES — Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch and the City Council may vote, as early as their June 2 meeting, on whether to open the city’s swimming pools for this year.
The aquatic center outdoor pools at the city’s recreation complex normally would have opened for Memorial Day weekend but the opening has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a council work session meeting on Tuesday , Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, reported on plans for a tentative reopening plan for parks and recreation facilities.
As of May 18, full-time staff returned to 40-hour work weeks; part-time staff were scheduled to plan for indoor recreation center facilities reopening; and outdoor pools are being prepared for a possible opening this summer, he said, adding the ice rink at the recreation center is closed until no earlier than late July.
He said two of the ice rink rental camps in June have been rescheduled to July but that one rental camp will be lost this year.
Draft tentative plans for reopening parks and recreation facilities — all dates will be determined by guidance from St. Louis County and, to date, the county has not allowed fitness centers, recreation complexes, swimming pools and some park amenities to reopen — include:
In a phase 1 as early as June, a soft opening of indoor recreation center facilities will be for members only. No daily admission visits will be allowed, and no new nonresident memberships will be sold. Yearly pass members will have time added to the end of their membership to make up for the March 15 through June 15 facility closure. The fitness center will be open with some equipment disabled to promote proper social distancing — if overcrowding there becomes an issue, 55-minute workout sessions may be implemented. Rental equipment (like basketballs and volleyballs) won’t be available. There will be no programming, meeting room rentals, or gym rentals available.
In a second phase, resident daily visits will be allowed at the recreation complex, and non resident yearly memberships will be available for purchase. The ice rink is set to reopen on July 6. Limited programming and rentals will be available in the fitness center. Group exercise classes will be held primarily in meeting rooms or the south gymnasium, and park playgrounds will reopen.
In a final phase, normal operating procedures will be underway, and all facilities will be open. Construction on Memorial Park tennis courts and the Action Park/skate park should be completed by July 20, Davis said.
Davis said that expenses to operate the pools this summer have been projected at $363,064 — not including utilities — and revenues originally were estimated at $325,000, but “it’s now likely revenue will go down and be well below $300,000.”
“A pool season starting in July is not fiscally responsible,” he said, adding other cities like Chesterfield, Manchester, Sunset Hills and Ellisville already have canceled their pool seasons for this year.
“Each day we delay opening the pools puts us at the potential to operate in greater net loss of revenue,” Councilman David Franklin said, with Davis saying each week the opening is delayed will equal a revenue loss of at least $15,000 to $20,000.
Davis said that it’s likely only a limited number of people will be allowed in pools at any one time, due to St. Louis County social distancing requirements.
If the pools open, they would be available only to paid members with no daily admission and no new nonresident memberships available. Davis said not all pools may be open all the time, and it may be likely, according to County guidelines, that no deck chairs would be provided (though attendees could bring their own chairs). If overcrowding in pools becomes an issue, 100-minute swim sessions may be implemented.
Council members asked for better estimates, by the June 2 meeting, of costs to the city if the pools open this summer.
“It will be good for the public to understand that, if we don’t open the pool this summer, some of it would be financially related,” Welch said.
Also at that work session, Davis said that a stay-at-home decorating contest will take the place of the normal Community Days parade in July.
Residents and businesses will be able to decorate their homes, businesses or yards, and registrations must be received by July 1. Once such areas are decorated, photos can be sent to the city, which will be posted along with a map showing locations so that anyone can drive by between July 3 and 5.
There will be award categories such as for best lighting, most patriotic, most creative, and best business.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold asked that information be posted on the website so that the public could contribute to a small business recovery fund and Lions Club fund, to help make up for lost revenue from the cancelled Community Days festival over the July 4 weekend.
